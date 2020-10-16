Tour Rob Lowe's Majestic $45.5M Montecito Mansion
It's always a great feeling when a homeowner gets more money than their asking price when selling a residency. That's exactly what happened to Rob Lowe's gorgeous Montecito mansion when he and wife Sheryl Lowe decided to sell their house in 2019. Originally, they were asking for $47 million in 2018, however, but in 2019 they lowered it to $43 million, and was eventually bought by co-founder of RoundTable Health Care Partners for $45.5 million.
Lowe became a big name in Hollywood during the 1980s with hit films like The Outsiders, Elmo's Fire and Oxford Blues. He later became known for his role in the popular television series The West Wing. Throughout his years of success in Hollywood, he was able to afford living in a neighborhood surrounded by some of the biggest names in the game like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow.
The gorgeous neighborhood is perfect for those looking to step outside of the Hollywood area as this neighborhood sits 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains in Santa Barbara County. The area has gorgeous hillside views and of course is graced with gorgeous weather.
Several homes in the area tend to offer a Mediterranean theme, however, Lowe's mansion broke that streak. The white mansion runs similar to some that reside in a few of the southern states like Tennessee and Georgia. While the outside and parts of the inside feel old-timey, it offers residents a rather modern twist.
With plenty of bedrooms, bathrooms and two kitchens, dressed up with a gorgeous outdoor living space, Lowe's home feels homey despite being 10,000 square-feet. Below are a list of photos that show off several parts of the house via toptenrealestatedeals.com.
Front
The front of the home has a warm and welcoming invite. Once past the gate and long driveway, the house sits on three acres of lush green grass.
Entrance
Once inside the front entrance, there's a gorgeous open floor plan that allows for plenty of space. Immediately to the right, there is a stairwell that leads to the upstairs.
Sitting Area
Out of the several sitting areas, there's more than plenty of space for guests. This living room is perfect for getting fresh air as it has French-style doors that open up to the gorgeous outdoor views.
Living Area
Another one of the living areas offers a different theme than the next. Once again, giving guests and residents a bit of fresh air with doors that open to the outside.
Kitchen
The kitchen is light and bright with a gorgeous, large island in the center with white marble counter tops and white cabinets. The home also offers a separate catering kitchen as well.
Playroom
The home was built in 2009 and has 20 rooms. Out of all of those rooms the playroom offers plenty of space for playing pool and sitting down for either lounging or a round of cards.
Master Bathroom
The master bathroom has enough room for a seating area as well. Much like the kitchen, it offers a light and bright atmosphere with a shower, sink and powder area, even accessorized with a television.
Bedroom
The mansion has 20 different rooms inside. On top of that, it also has a two-bedroom guest house in the back.
Outdoor Seating Area
Much like the inside of the house, the outdoor area has plenty of comfortable space for family and friends to gather. There's also an in-home gym and wine cellar, perfect for entertaining or hosting.
Pool
The large pool is perfect for a relaxing day outside. The home also has a spa, tennis court and two outside fire places. There's a gorgeous formal rose garden that overlooks the Pacific.