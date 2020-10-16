Tour Rob Lowe's Majestic $45.5M Montecito Mansion

It's always a great feeling when a homeowner gets more money than their asking price when selling a residency. That's exactly what happened to Rob Lowe's gorgeous Montecito mansion when he and wife Sheryl Lowe decided to sell their house in 2019. Originally, they were asking for $47 million in 2018, however, but in 2019 they lowered it to $43 million, and was eventually bought by co-founder of RoundTable Health Care Partners for $45.5 million.

Lowe became a big name in Hollywood during the 1980s with hit films like The Outsiders, Elmo's Fire and Oxford Blues. He later became known for his role in the popular television series The West Wing. Throughout his years of success in Hollywood, he was able to afford living in a neighborhood surrounded by some of the biggest names in the game like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The gorgeous neighborhood is perfect for those looking to step outside of the Hollywood area as this neighborhood sits 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains in Santa Barbara County. The area has gorgeous hillside views and of course is graced with gorgeous weather.

Several homes in the area tend to offer a Mediterranean theme, however, Lowe's mansion broke that streak. The white mansion runs similar to some that reside in a few of the southern states like Tennessee and Georgia. While the outside and parts of the inside feel old-timey, it offers residents a rather modern twist.

With plenty of bedrooms, bathrooms and two kitchens, dressed up with a gorgeous outdoor living space, Lowe's home feels homey despite being 10,000 square-feet. Below are a list of photos that show off several parts of the house via toptenrealestatedeals.com.