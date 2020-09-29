Tour Regis Philbin's Charming, Longtime $4M Connecticut Mansion

Regis Philbin quickly became a beloved television icon and after his untimely death, fans took to social media to show their love for the longtime TV personality. Over the course of 60 years, he hosted several fan-favorite shows like Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and America's Got Talent. His family posted a statement shortly after his death saying how "grateful" they were for the time they were able to spend with him.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

While Philbin and his wife Joy moved around quite a bit with their family, the house featured in the slideshow below is one that sticks out most to the sweet couple. "We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite. We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends. There was always room for everyone," Joy told the Wall Street Journal according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Below is a slideshow of pictures that show both the inside and outside of their gorgeous 13,661 square-foot home.