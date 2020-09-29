Tour Regis Philbin's Charming, Longtime $4M Connecticut Mansion

By Victoria Moghaddami

Regis Philbin quickly became a beloved television icon and after his untimely death, fans took to social media to show their love for the longtime TV personality. Over the course of 60 years, he hosted several fan-favorite shows like Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and America's Got Talent. His family posted a statement shortly after his death saying how "grateful" they were for the time they were able to spend with him.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

While Philbin and his wife Joy moved around quite a bit with their family, the house featured in the slideshow below is one that sticks out most to the sweet couple. "We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite. We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends. There was always room for everyone," Joy told the Wall Street Journal according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Below is a slideshow of pictures that show both the inside and outside of their gorgeous 13,661 square-foot home.

Front of the House

The gorgeous mansion sits on 2.59 acres of well-manicured land covered in lush grass, trees and flower gardens. 

Regis House 1
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

Side of the House

The home is filled with several amenities such as a mahogany-panelled library, home theater, a large gym, sauna, and a wine cellar with a tasting room with a full bar. 

Regis House 2
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

The Pool

The pool is surrounded by lush, green grass and comes with a jacuzzi. 

Regis House 4
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

The Pool

A tennis court sits next to the pool as well. 

Regis house 3
(Photo: https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/regis-philbin-longtime-tv-host-actor-dead-88/)
prevnext

Entrance

Guests who walked through the front doors were greeted with a gorgeous staircase overlooked by a glass chandeliere. 

Regis House 8
(Photo: https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/regis-philbin-longtime-tv-host-actor-dead-88/)
prevnext

Living Room

The living room has high ceilings and overlooks the patio and pool area. 

Regis house 11
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

The Sun Room

The sun room is a gorgeous, light and bright small seating area that gives a great view of the yard. 

Regis House 9
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

Library

The library has plenty of seating area for guests. 

Regis House 7
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

Kitchen

The kitchen comes equipped with two islands, dark hardwood floors and marble counter tops. 

Regis house 12
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

Playroom

The playroom can fit several games including a large-sized pool table. 

Regis House 5
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext

The Bar

The bar area comes with a seating area and built-in bar. 

Regis House 10
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prevnext
0comments

Movie Room

The movie room can sit several guests and is a small and cozy part of the house perfect for watching films. 

Regis House 6
(Photo: Coldwell Banker/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)
prev
Start the Conversation

of