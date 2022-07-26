Tour Justin Bieber's Dreamy Hawaiian Vacation Home Available for $10,000 Per Night

One of the most photographed properties in Hawaii will be available for auction next month, giving the next owner a chance to party as much as Justin Bieber did there in 2016. The famous Water Falling Estate in Ninole, Hawaii on the Big Island cost Bieber $10,000 per night and also served as the filming location for Love Island and Ex on the Beach. Thanks to photos from TopTenTealEstateDeals.com, fans can tour the home without needing to empty their bank accounts.

Bieber and his entourage stayed at the estate for two weeks in 2016, long before he settled down and married Hailey Bieber. The estate stands atop a cliff on the Hamakua Coast and is practically a private, all-inclusive resort with a golf course, a pool, tennis court, and a private helicopter pad on the roof. The estate was also a finalist for HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt.

The estate goes up for auction on Aug. 15 through Sotheby's. It is listed at $9.95 million, with a reserve price of $5.99 million. If you're interested in bidding, or just interested in seeing where Bieber partied, scroll on for a tour of the property.