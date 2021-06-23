Tour Cher's Lavish $22M Miami Mansion on La Gorce Island

As a musical icon, it's no surprise that Cher has multiple homes, including a mansion on La Gorce Island in Miami Beach. The 11,460-square-foot property boasts has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath and amenities including a gym, home office, guest house, and, of course, a pool. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares that Cher purchased the home in 1993, and the property is an example of the singer's fondness for Moorish architectural additions, and much of her style is still present throughout the mansion. TheRealDeal reports that the property most recently sold to hospitality mogul Keith Menin in December 2020 for $17 million. Scroll through for photos of the stunning waterfront spread.

The Biscayne Bay estate was purchased by Cher in 1993, and she renovated the home into a grand villa before selling it in 1996. Previously a fan of minimalist design, the pop star expanded her palette with the Miami Beach property, which she did in Venetian and Moorish design. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The home is full of religious art, rich-deep-hued fabrics, carved wood, and decorative "clutter," according to Cher. It's now bright and white and free of any kind of clutter, though a number of Cher's accents remain including Moorish arches and a fireplace with Moorish accents. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

A gourmet kitchen boasts a large island and stainless steel appliances with dark cabinets that contrast with the large amount of white in the home. A bright and white dining room features wooden accents and a floor-to-ceiling view outside. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The expansive master bedroom features its own seating area and opens onto a patio to provide an additional view. The bathroom is done in a beige stone and the suite also holds a 300-square-foot custom walk-in closet. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

Guest rooms are also decorated in bright white, including this one featuring bunk beds. Other amenities in the home include a media room, bar, game room and an air conditioned garage. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

A covered porch offers plenty of seating and stunning views of the water, and there's also a heated lap pool, spa and cabana with full bath as well as an expansive green lawn. (Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Engel & Volkers / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext