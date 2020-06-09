'Total Bellas': Brie Bella Worries Nikki 'Rushed' Pregnancy With Artem Chigvintsev

While fans have seen nothing but excitement from Nikki Bella after announcing that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together, Brie Bella isn't holding back on how she really feels. In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Brie felt as if her sister may be rushing things. Previously, Bella stated that while she was excited to be in engaged, she was sort of freaking out and felt as if things were being rushed.

Within 24 hours of telling Brie she felt a little rushed, she told her she was pregnant with her first child as well. However, the exciting news didn't go over so well with Brie, who is the mother to one child with another on the way. "I'm pregnant," Bella said as she handed over the pregnancy test that read positive. "No," Brie replied, "I'm so confused." She mentioned she was confused because there were a few times before that Bella thought she may have been pregnant and gathered the family together to look at the results together, so Brie was in disbelief this time. "I don't know how to feel, I'm in shock," Bella said, while her twin responded with, "I'm in shock!"

The scene cut to a confessional style interview with Brie as she explained to viewers why she was so hesitant when hearing the news, and not more excited like some may have expected. "I'm very protective over my sister, and I don't want my sister to rush into everything," she explained. "I feel like everything has been rushed with her lately. I don't want to take away from her having this child because it's such a beautiful thing, but when someone tells you that they feel like things have been moving too fast and less than 24 hours they tell you they are carrying that person's baby — how does one handle that?"

Brie concluded with, "I just want to make sure she has a strong head on her shoulders because her whole life is about to change." In January, the twins announced they were expecting just weeks apart. They admitted that while fans may think it's a joke that they are pregnant at the same time, it was actually a total surprise for them as well. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told the PEOPLE. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"