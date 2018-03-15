Tori Spelling Posts 11th Birthday Wishes to Oldest Son in New Instagram Snap

Tori Spelling may be going through some personal issues, but she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to gush over her kids.

The mom of five posted a birthday tribute on Instagram to her eldest son Liam for his 11th birthday on Wednesday. She shared a photo of the pair smiling for a selfie and penned a fun message to her firstborn.

“My [first baby] celebrating his 11th Birthday! Happy Birthday Monkey. We love you with all our hearts, she wrote, adding that they were celebrating his special day with his dinner of choice. “The man knows what he wants. Steak [please]!”

Spelling, who is an expert at social media plugs, also requested that fans follower Liam’s Instagram account to help him celebrate.

“Follow my Babe for his birthday. He wants to get some followers and [love] for his bday,” she said, adding a hashtag for “yes his IG is monitored by mom” to proactively thwart her haters.

Spelling’s comments flooded with birthday wishes for her son and with compliments for the 44-year-old mom, who seems to be having some personal troubles in recent weeks.

“Happiest birthday to him! And Happy Momiversary to you!!! You’ve accomplished so much in 11 years!” one follower wrote to encourage both Spelling and her son.

Another added, “Be well… Creating healthy families/relationships is work (as you know)… breathe and stay in a state of gratitude and forgiveness… (the latter is challenging!). Peace.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has reportedly experienced moments of extreme stress recently, culminating in an apparent “nervous breakdown” that required police attention on March 1.

Law enforcement sources said they were called to Spelling’s Woodland Hills home after a caller claimed that Spelling was being very aggressive and hysterical. It was the second time in 24 hours that the family had dialed 911; Spelling herself had called the night before because she thought someone was breaking into the house, but it turned out to be husband Dean McDermott coming home.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling and her husband, 51-year-old McDermott, have been at odds, fighting over money and the kids, and that an argument between them sparked her outburst leading to the 911 call.

Others claimed that the reality TV couple’s relationship was in “shambles,” but they were seen smooching on the set of Sharknado 6 earlier this week.

An insider said that Spelling has been under extreme stress, both to care for her family and iron out her mounting financial burdens, which may have contributed to her recent breakdown.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn’t take the pressure any longer,” the source said.

Spelling cryptically addressed her situation in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy,” She added, “I’m me,” as the final line and circled it.

Spelling and McDermott have been married for 12 years and share five children together: Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.