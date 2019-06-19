Tori Spelling Sets Record Straight About Shannen Doherty Rivalry Rumors

Tori Spelling opened up about the long-standing rumors of a feud between herself and BH90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

While reports of on-set animosity between Spelling, Doherty and Jennie Garth have been swirling since the days of of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, including Spelling saying at the time Doherty had been fired from the show, the actress is now saying there was never a rivalry between the two women.

“We were really close on the show,” Spelling said on the Monday, episode of the Daddy Issues podcast co-hosted by her husband, Dean McDermott. “Like, she was one of my best friends. And then when she left the show [in 1994], there [were] all these press things that came out, like, this rivalry, and it was never with us. But the press makes what they want.”

The former reality star said she did not address the rumors of a feud back in the 90s because she was under a strict no-comment mandate, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“You don’t want to say anything because you’re told, like, ‘Don’t say anything,’” she said. “Like, ‘Nothing! Say nothing, and it will go away!’ But it kind of lives on whenever a story comes out. It doesn’t really go away. So yeah, no, she’s great. I saw her recently. She’s an awesome person.”

Spelling’s statement come a few years after she claimed during her 2015 Lifetime special, Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector, in which the actress claimed she was responsible for Doherty getting fired from the show in Season 4.

At the time, Spelling said that Dohery and Garth had a physical altercation on set, so she called her father, executive producer Aaron Spelling, to take Doherty off the show.

“I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood,” Spelling said through tears at the time. “Was she a horrible person? No. She was one of the best friends I ever had.”

It seems the cast members of the beloved teen drama are willing to let bygones be bygones, as they will be reuniting, along with the other original cast members of the show for the new Fox summer series reboot, BH90210.

The new show will follow fictionalized versions of the actors reuniting after twenty years to work on getting an actual revival to the classic drama series going, with their personal lives and day-to-day drama likely getting in the way.

The cast has been teasing the upcoming show non-stop since production began in Vancouver earlier this month, most recently Doherty sharing a photo of herself after her first day on the set.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.