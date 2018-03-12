Tori Spelling Drops Motherhood Details in Sweet ‘Mama Bear’ Photo With Youngest

Tori Spelling can’t resist her mama bear instincts when it comes to her youngest son.

Despite the personal drama that the 44-year-old is going through, she took time out of her hectic life to share some snuggles with her 1-year-old son Beau Dean McDermott, her fifth and youngest child with husband Dean McDermott.

“When I was little I never wanted to nap. As an adult I never could take naps. Now as a #mamabear of 5…I could watch them nap all day,” Spelling captioned the image she posted to her Instagram account showing her cuddling with a sleeping baby Beau.

The sweet Instagram snap came just days after Spelling and McDermott helped the little one ring in his first birthday on March 2, with the proud parents taking to Instagram to pen messages of love to their son.

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha … Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling, 44, captioned a home video on Instagram.

Dad McDermott, 51, also posted a tribute to his youngest son, writing, “Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday.”

Celebration of Beau’s birthday came just one day after police responded to a “disturbance” call at the couple’s home for Spelling’s reported “nervous breakdown.”

The incident reportedly stemmed from a fight between McDermott and Spelling after they had been at odds for some time, fighting over money and the kids. Spelling had dialed 911 herself the night before her reported “breakdown” because she thought someone had broken into her home, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

Spelling and McDermott, who met in 2015 and married the following year, have not commented on the incidents with police. The couple was also escorted out of a restaurant by police Friday, the day the photo was posted, after the two were having an altercation.