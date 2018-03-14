Tori Spelling’s Mom Candy Reportedly ‘Can’t Stand’ Dean McDermott

While Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott might be stealing kisses when they think no one’s looking, Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling, isn’t too happy about her daughter’s marriage.

Us Weekly reports that Candy isn’t a huge fan of McDermott.

“She can’t stand him,” a source said, adding that Tori, 44, and Candy, 72, also have a “really complicated, kind of horrible relationship.”

Still, another source claims that “Tori and Dean’s marital problems have nothing to do with Candy.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her mom have been through plenty of highs and lows together over the years. In 2014, Tori admitted on Access Hollywood Live that there was “not currently much of a relationship” nor “much communication” between her and her mom at the time.

“You always want that relationship, and you keep wanting to attain it, even if it’s something you can’t ever get … and it’s hard,” she explained during the interview. “I think the biggest thing in a mother-daughter relationship is accepting the relationship for what it is, not what you want it to be. And I haven’t gotten there yet. I still want that mother-daughter relationship that I hope it can be.”

Tori also explained that her issues with her mom stemmed from their mutual affection for the actress’ father, TV icon Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006.

“I was very much a daddy’s girl,” she said. “And as an adult, I can go back and look at the relationship and see that he kind of always positioned [Candy] as, like, he was good cop, she was bad cop. And he kind of created a little bit of that dynamic. It wasn’t just all her.”

Tori and the Chopped Canada host’s marriage has been making headlines during recent weeks after police visited them three times within a nine-day period earlier this month. Neighbors report loud fighting coming from the house and reports of a breakdown from Tori surfaced after Dean returned from a few days away from the family and home.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that their marriage is “in shambles.”

“Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit down last week to try to make it work. They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids but it isn’t working,” the insider said.

But after a troublesome couple weeks, the husband and wife of 11 years were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on the set of a TV spot for the upcoming movie Sharknado 6 in Malibu on Monday.

“Tori and Dean walked to set together, holding hands. They were in great moods,” a witness told Us Weekly.