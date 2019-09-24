Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Look Like Twins in Throwback Photo

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and for Tori Spelling and her mother Candy Spelling, that statement couldn’t be any truer. On Friday, Sept. 19, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to help ring in her mother’s 74th birthday, sharing a “twinning” throwback photo in which they both sport blonde locks styled in an updo and diamond necklaces.

“Happy Birthday to my Mommy,” Spelling began the post. “I love this pic of me and my mom [Candy Spelling] twinning! I loved my moms style growing up. I used to watch her do her makeup, pick out her outfits, and add her accessories every time she got ready. She was my style icon! The ultimate chic woman! Here I am trying to emulate her!”

“I adore this woman. She is not just a beautiful woman but a smart cookie! Love your creativity and all that do as an amazing broadway producer! And, she is a kind and heartfelt philanthropist,” she continued. “Yep, my mom and grandma to my kiddos is a triple threat! Love you, Mommy!”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance, many noting the mother-daughter resemblance in the comments section.

“You are beautiful just like your Mom,” one person commented.

“It’s all about the hair!” added another.

“You really are her glowing and stunning twin,” wrote a third.

Spelling’s mother also took a moment reflect on the message and the strong bond that she and her daughter have formed.

“Thank you my darling daughter! Now I look at you & think what a style icon you are! Love your makeup and all your products,” Candy commented. “Most of all I think what a luck mommy am I to have such an amazing beautiful business smart daughter like you! Who’s given me 5 beautiful grandchildren! I love you so much.”

Spelling and her mother have notably had a turbulent relationship in the past, though they have made long strides to mend it. After previously telling PEOPLE a decade ago that she and her daughter were not speaking, Spelling said in August of this year during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that their relationship is “really good right now.”