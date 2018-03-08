Tori Spelling’s Husband Calls Police to Check on Her

Tori Spelling’s husband called police to check up on her after she left their house, and it created an uncomfortable scene at a doctor’s office, TMZ reports.

Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. while Spelling was inside. Dean McDermott was seen standing outside the office, holding the couple’s 1-year-old son Beau.

Law enforcement sources said McDermott had become worried enough to contact police after his wife left home with at least one of their kids. It is unclear why he was so concerned about Spelling’s well-being or under what circumstances she left the house with at least one of their five children.

Deputies apparently located Spelling at the doctor’s office and spoke to her, where it was determined she and their kids were safe. Authorities claimed that because no crime had been committed, she and the rest of the family went on their way.

The incident comes one week after police raced to the couple’s Woodland Hills home after McDermott called 911 to say Spelling was having a “nervous breakdown.” Officers spent several hours at the house, but again left without any action.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 51, have been at odds recently, fighting over money and the kids, and that an argument between them sparked her outburst leading to the emergency call.

The call to which police officers responded was the second time in 24 hours that the family had dialed 911.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum previously called police herself the night before because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

According to the source, McDermott had actually left the house for a couple of days for a break from their marital issues, which is why when he came home on Wednesday night, Spelling thought there was a break-in.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” the insider said. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

The source said that Spelling has been under extreme stress, both to care for her family and iron out her mounting financial burdens, which may have contributed to her apparent breakdown.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn’t take the pressure any longer,” the source said of the actress.

Following the incident inside their home, police were spotted at the Mulholland Drive residence again on Wednesday, though it is unclear whether they were called to the scene or were performing a routine follow-up visit.