Tori Spelling: Bench Warrant Issued for ‘90210’ Star’s Arrest After Failing to Appear

Tori Spelling’s legal troubles are far from over.

After The Masked Singer alum failed to appear at a court hearing on March 29 and reportedly left the country according to CafeMom, a California court ordered a bench warrant to the star.

According to E! News, bail was set to $5,000 and the new court date was set for May 1. The court appearance is reportedly connected to Spelling’s ongoing legal battle with City National Bank, which sued her and husband Dean McDermott in 2016 for failing to fulfill payments on a $400,000 loan.

At the time, the couple reportedly failed to pay what they owed the bank,$185,714 plus an additional $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803.

In May 2017, the court ruled on a default judgment after Spelling and McDermott missed the deadline to respond to the bank’s allegations in court. A new Writ of Execution filed on March 28, the outlet writes, says that Spelling now owes more than $260,000 as part of the judgment, including interest accrued after the judgement.

The new development on Spelling’s court case comes as the actress revealed Monday she was in Tel Aviv alongside former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth to film a commercial for a children’s clothing line.

“Best Friends in life and business… So excited to be in Israel filming an amazing commercial for [castrofashion_kids] with my bestie,” Spelling wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Garth.

The bench warrant news also come just a few days after a Radar Online report claimed Spelling and McDermott’s accounts could be seized if they don’t pay their debt to City National Bank soon, which is reportedly just a small piece of the couple’s financial woes.

Aside from the City National Bank litigation, Spelling was also ordered to pay $88,000 to American Express in January.

Despite the legal troubles, McDermott and Spelling seem to be focusing on their five children and keeping the drama out of their home life. McDermott recently came to Spelling’s defense on social media after online trolls criticized what snacks she offered her children.

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired, sick and tired, of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling,” he said in a selfie video. “Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It’s a snack, people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It’s a snack.”

He continued, “She’s a great mom…We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”