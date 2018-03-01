Released Tori Spelling 911 Dispatch Call Reveals Potential Health Concerns

A police dispatch call concerning Tori Spelling reveals she may be suffering from “mental illness.”

In the call obtained by The Blast, a dispatcher instructed authorities to visit Spelling’s address in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday morning. He cited the reason for the emergency visit as “female mental illness.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight that they responded to a disturbance call at around 7:15 a.m. As of 9:15 a.m. Pacific, officials from the LAPD’s Topanga division were still dealing with the incident.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Spelling was being very aggressive and going through what one source describes as a “nervous breakdown.”

Insiders said that Spelling does not have any weapons, but she snapped enough for someone in the house to call an emergency operator. It is unclear at this time who made the call to report the disturbance.

The outlet also reported that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum previously dialed police herself on Wednesday night, just hours before her reported breakdown. According to law enforcement sources, she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home.

Before the incidents involving police, Spelling hung out with The Bachelor cast member Corinne Olympios on Wednesday ahead of her “Secrets in the Sauce” cooking segment with Erica Domesek for Facebook Live, which Olympios documented on her Instagram story. She apparently brought Spelling a hand-made pink t-shirt with her 90210 character’s face printed on it, and the mom of five showed it off proudly in the video.

Olympios told TMZ on Thursday that while she was in the makeup room with Spelling, they were quiet at first, but she later expressed feelings of being a busy, overwhelmed mom of five.

“She had made a joke about how she was sticking around a little longer so her husband could take care of the baby for a little longer,” Olympios said with a laugh. “Maybe she was just feeling stressed out at home, I’m not sure. But she seemed for the most part okay.”

Despite the brief appearance on Olympios’ profile, Spelling has gone silent from her normally active social media profiles, which has sparked concern from fans in recent weeks.

Spelling has not posted a new photo on Instagram since Jan. 23 or a tweet since Jan. 6, leading her followers to post message of worry on her pages. “We miss [you], where have you been?” one fan wrote. Another questioned, “Tori, where r u? We miss you!”