Tony Hawk Reveals Major Surgery

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk cleared the air on Friday, confirming that he just recently had a major surgery. The 54-year-old explained on social media that he is recovering from a surgical femur realignment, which is why he has been spotted walking with a cane. However, he seemed confident that he would soon be back to peak performance.

"To those seeing pics of me using a cane and assuming it is a permanent situation: I had my femur surgically realigned 2 weeks ago in order to get back to what I love doing at a high level," Hawk tweeted. "And I'm taking it slow this time around. See you on the other side." Meanwhile, on Instagram Hawk shared two photos of himself with his cane, adding the caption: "My life is [still] weird. And I am more thankful than ever."

The photos showed Hawk holding the cane close to his left hip and leaning some of his weight on it. In one he posed with WWE star The Undertaker, and in the second he posed with Kevin Hart and Ludacris. Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story he gave fans an up close and personal look at the surgical scars themselves, writing that he had several small incisions closing up along his leg.

Hawk has been open about this surgery from the beginning – last month he skated along among the Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade, but explained that he was taking it relatively easy at the time due to his injury. According to a report by PEOPLE, this issue goes all the way back to March when Hawk broke his femur. He told the outlet that he returned to his skateboard too quickly, causing the misalignment.

Hawk's broken femur never fused properly, likely due to too much strain too soon after the injury. Now that he has gone back to the drawing board, he is determined to take things slow and heal properly this time.

Hawk starred in an HBO documentary about his career earlier this year called Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off. It premiered on HBO in April and is streaming now on HBO Max. That film earned him a chance to present at the Oscars this year, and that is reportedly his current goal. Hawk intends to walk across that stage on his own and prioritize that moment in his healing. Fans on social media are wishing him well.