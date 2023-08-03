Tony Bennett's Son Reveals His Last Words to Him Before His Death

Tony Bennett's son is opening up about his father's death and revealing the iconic singer's last words to him before passing away. Danny Bennett — who was his father's manager — sat down with the Today show's Hoda Kotb, and spoke about his late father, telling the host, "His last words to me (were), 'Thank you.' Can't say it better than that."

Danny also reflected on his father as a "man of the people," recalling of his childhood, "We experienced that as kids." He added that the Bennett family "never took that for granted ... It was an amazing journey." Later, Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto — who joined Danny and Kotb — addressed the late crooner's 2016 Alzheimer's diagnosis, sharing, "But Tony's like, 'I don't know what you're talking about. You know, I wanna keep singing.'" Danny added, "We'd take him to the doctor and he'd go, 'What am I-- why am I here?'" Benedetto then offered, "We would leave. And Tony's like, 'Susan. I'm really okay. We don't have to come back.'"

Bennett died on July 21 at the age of 96. No official cause of death has been released at this time. In addition to Benedetto and Danny, he is also survived by another son, Dae Bennett, as well as two daughters — Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett — and nine grandchildren.

Born in New York City in 1923, Bennett rose to fame in the 1950s alongside other legends such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Over the course of his decades-long career, Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide and garnered numerous achievements. Among his accolades are 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Bennett was also named an NEA Jazz Master and a Kennedy Center Honoree. Additionally, he founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens, New York.

In his first comments on his father's death, Danny told PEOPLE that Bennett "imbued the essence of the American dream." Danny continued, "He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality. He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace."

