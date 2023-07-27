Tony Bennett Sketched One of Lady Gaga's Tattoos

For years, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga had a close friendship, with Gaga even getting a tattoo of a sketch by the late crooner. Following Bennett's death, PEOPLE revisited an old interview with Gaga, in which she shared the story. "I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis' trumpet," the singer told the outlet in 2014 "Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together."

Bennett and Gaga first met in 2011, when he heard her sing "Orange Colored Sky" at a charity gala. "Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me," Gaga recalled. "He said, 'Do you want to do a jazz album together?' I said, 'Of course I do!' We were fast friends." The pair released their first collaboration album, Cheek to Cheek, in 2014, and then in 201 they released their second, Love for Sale.

Sadly, Bennett passed away on July 21 at the age of 96. At this time, no official cause of death has been shared. It's also unknown if Bennett had been dealing with any immediate health issues, but the AP noted that in 2016 the iconic crooner was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Born in New York City in 1923, Bennett rose to fame in the 1950s alongside other legends such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Over the course of his decades-long career, Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide and garnered numerous achievements. Among his accolades are 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Bennett was also named an NEA Jazz Master and a Kennedy Center Honoree. Additionally, he founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens, New York.

Following his death, Bennett's son and manager, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, spoke out about his father, telling PEOPLE that he "imbued the essence of the American dream." Danny continued, "He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality. He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace.

Danny's statement concluded, "He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I'm simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy." Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, as wel as nine grandchildren.