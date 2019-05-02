Toni Braxton Speaks out Following 24-Year-Old Niece’s Death

Toni Braxton spoke out for the first time about the death of her niece, Lauren Braxton.

On Wednesday, the famous singer shared a photo of herself on a red carpet next to the late 24-year-old. In the photo, Lauren was wearing long, purple braids, a white cut-out top and skin-tight leggings. Braxton wore a short-skirted beaded dress.

“R.I.P. to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken,” Braxton captioned the image. “Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.’”

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Lauren’s father, who is Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton, Jr., said that Lauren’s death on Monday was related to a heart condition. According to Maryland law enforcement, Lauren was unresponsive when they responded to a 911 call Monday afternoon, TMZ reports. She was then pronounced dead by paramedics.

Soon after, Trina Braxton, Toni’s sister, posted a photo of Lauren on Instagram. “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton,” Toni captioned the image.

Traci Braxton told TMZ, “Lolo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing.”

A representative for the family told Entertainment Tonight, “We ask that you please respect the Braxton family’s privacy in this time of sadness and loss.”

Lauren’s father, Michael, is the only son in the Braxton siblings, who all star together on WE tv’s Braxton Family Values. His sisters, Toni, Traci, Toward, Trina and Tamar have all found success in both music and reality TV, singing together as The Braxtons before Toni launched her solo career. Tamar, the youngest Braxton sibling at 42, recently won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother.

It did not appear as if Lauren joined in on the family’s musical or television endeavors, although Lauren did have a considerable following on Instagram, where she shared images full of family, friends and fun. She posted photos and videos of her day-to-day life caring for children, joking with others and posing for selfies. Traci often left comments on family-related pictures.

Lauren’s final post on Instagram came last week. It was a collection of photos and videos of her with a baby, celebrating the youngster’s first birthday. Following the news of her sudden death, the comments section quickly filled up with prayers and well-wishes for Lauren.

“I absolutely cannot believe this,” one person wrote. “Rest [In] Heaven and in perfect peace! You are loved and so cherished.”

“Rest In Peace beautiful! GOD surround her family with strength and love,” someone else commented.