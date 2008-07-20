Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead: 'Friday' Fans Mourn Deebo Actor's Passing
Tommy "Tiny" Lister, the actor best known for playing Deebo in the 1995 comedy Friday, died on Thursday. He was 62. Fans of the actor's work took to Twitter to share their sadness after the news broke. Lister had more than 200 credits to his name and was also a former professional wrestler.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ they were called to Lister's Marina Del Rey, California apartment Thursday afternoon at around 3 p.m. for an unconscious male. Lister was not taken to the hospital but pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner was at the scene and his cause of death was not immediately available.
Lister, who stood 6'5", began acting in 1985. He can be seen in The Dark Knight, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, and Austin Powers in Goldmember. He also starred in the Friday sequel Next Friday but did not appear in Friday After Next. He reunited with Ice Cube for The Players Club. Lister also had a key role in the pilot episode for Star Trek: Enterprise, appearing as the first Klingon to meet humans. In 2016, he voiced the fox Finnick in Disney's Zootopia.
"RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister," Ice Cube wrote on Twitter. "America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."
RIP Tiny Lister, aka Deebo, aka Zeus, aka President Lindberg, aka Winston the bail bondsman. One of the greatest movie villains of all time. Without saying a word, his scowl and sneer sent everyone into hiding. No one ever ever looked more terrifying in a Pendleton. What a legend pic.twitter.com/O9EbQHki5k— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 11, 2020
Lister's death came just three days after his most recent Instagram post, in which he talked about San Francisco 49ers player Deebo Samuel, whose father nicknamed him after Lister's character. The post has already become a venue for fans to share their condolences. "Rest In Paradise king," one fan wrote.prevnext
One of the Best movie scenes ever #Friday 💪😭 Rest In Paradise Tommy "Tiny" Lister Aka DEEBO 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IhT5qGfKI5— Taz Hill (@TAZdashit1) December 11, 2020
Dammit, 2020.— Queen Sassy (@BbtgSassy) December 11, 2020
Rest in Power, Tiny Lister, Jr.
You know him as #Deebo. pic.twitter.com/rXaE0yLbE4
Nothing but respect for My President. Rest In Peace #TinyLister pic.twitter.com/1cGU65opdy— Christopher VIS!ONS (@chrisvisi0ns) December 11, 2020
Damn man another great talent gone. RIP Debo aka Zeus. #2020sucks #tinylister pic.twitter.com/4S7EE9FEEY— Trevo.staxx_ (@trevo5taxx_) December 11, 2020
Not #DEEBO😭😭😭#TinyLister dead at 62.#Friday will NEVER be the same! #2020Sucks #RIPDeebo pic.twitter.com/ZDBoEf02ap— Angela Blair Jeffries (@Angela_Blair) December 11, 2020