Tommy Lee Blasts Reporting of Bloody Altercation With Son

Tommy Lee admits he and his son got into a serious fight on Monday night, but he blasted reports he was drunk and threw the first punches.

TMZ reported that Lee had been drinking at the time of the incident with his 21-year-old son Brandon. Brandon also told the outlet that he only hit his father in self defense.

Following the altercation which reportedly put Lee in the hospital, the Mötley Crüe drummer posted a now-deleted photo of his swollen, bloodied lip on Instagram and tagged his son in the shot.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

He also blasted TMZ’s reporting of the altercation, which implied that Lee started the intense fight.

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Lee wrote on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Lee’s home just before 11 p.m. on Monday, according to The Blast. An insider told the outlet that they were called by the Los Angeles County Sheriff about a possible injury on the scene. Around 11:35 p.m., Lee was transported to the hospital.

Lee did not elaborate on what caused the fight with his adult son, but he has been airing much of his family’s dirty laundry on social media both before and after the incident.

Earlier this week, Lee sent a scathing tweet to Piers Morgan, calling out the controversial journalist for an interview he conducted with Pamela Anderson over the weekend. During the sit-down, Anderson discussed her three-year marriage to Lee from 1995-1998. (Anderson is also mother to Lee’s son Brandon.)

“[Piers Morgan,] ur interviews w/ Donald Trump and my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention,” he wrote, signing the message “‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back.)”

Morgan responded cheerfully, writing, “Morning Tommy! Lovely to hear from you. I’m not responsible for what Pamela told me about your marriage so I suggest you take it up with her.”

“I suggest you don’t interview her,” Lee shot back. “Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

When Morgan took the opportunity to ask Lee if he would be open to his own interview, the musician responded, “No, I’m just tired of hearing the same old bulls—. F—in broken record.”

“Fair enough,” Morgan wrote. “Talking of broken records, when’s your next album out? (joke…)”

Lee didn’t appreciate the joke, writing, “I don’t know if you’re joking or not but for your sake I hope you are. I’m working on it now. Summer release, wait til u hear this s—, it’ll be newsworthy unlike ur typical gossip bulls—.”

Aside from Lee’s family troubles and frequent online conflicts, he has found new love in Brittany Furlan, an actress and social media personality. The pair became engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, which will mark the fourth marriage for the rockstar.