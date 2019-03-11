Tommy Lee’s Son Brandon Slams Him on Father’s Day, Posts Video of Him Unconscious

After Tommy Lee shared a Father’s Day post dedicated to his father — filled with jabs at his own sons, Brandon and Dylan, as well as their mother, Pamela Anderson — Brandon Lee clapped back at Tommy Lee in the comments section.

In Tommy Lee’s Father’s Day post, he wrote that “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things.” He said he failed to instill the virtues that his father taught him into his own children.

“If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids.”

He went on to say that “I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end unkind.”

“I love my boys but they can be assh—s too…and that’s the truth,” he ended his post.

Shortly after Tommy Lee shared the post, Brandon Lee, 21, clapped back in the comments section.

“Remember what happened last time you said this s—? … You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me. I’m twice the man you’ll ever be,” Brandon Lee wrote.

He added, “Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f— are you? Just move on dude … WE ALL HAVE. Or I’ll put you right back to f—in sleep.”

Moments after writing the comment, Brandon Lee posted an Instagram video of Brandon Lee unconscious, presumably from the night earlier this year when Brandon punched him, which he says was in self defense.

“Look a little sleepy there Tommy,” Brandon captioned the video.

TMZ reports that a source close to Anderson says she stands by Brandon’s statement and that she knows her sons are gentlemen, and that the three of them want the best for Tommy Lee.

Back in March, the Mötley Crüe rocker criticized Anderson on social media after she brought up past abuse allegations she made against him years ago. He pleaded no contest to assaulting her in 1998 and served a six-month jail sentence as the time. Brandon Lee was allegedly maddened by Tommy Lee’s words about his mother and allegedly punched Tommy Lee in the face. Tommy Lee was knocked unconscious and authorities were called.

“He came in the room angry and my response to Pamela’s (Anderson) relentless press about our old relationship, with his dukes up, telling me to get up and fight him,” Lee alleged at the time. “When I stood up he pushed me into a wall. I didn’t want to hit my son. I never have and I never will. If I wanted to clock him I would have knocked him on his ass. He had no problem knocking me out. I asked him to leave and he spun around and suckered punched me. Knocked me unconscious.”

While initially planning on pressing charges against his son, Tommy Lee backtracked and reportedly refused to cooperate with the criminal investigation, leaving the L.A. district attorney to reject the case.