Tommy Lee Takes Legal Action After Son’s Blistering Statement Alleging Alcoholism

Tommy Lee and son Brandon Lee are continuing to air their dirty laundry on social media, but the Mötley Crüe drummer says his son’s latest actions have forced him to pursue criminal charges and a restraining order.

Sources connected to Tommy told TMZ that the musician was willing to withdraw the police report he filed after his 21-year-old son punched him in the face during an escalated argument over Tommy’s ex-wife and Brandon’s mom, Pamela Anderson. He only asked that Brandon apologize for the fight and for the accusations he made following the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But after Brandon released a statement to claim that their physical fight stemmed from Tommy’s struggle with alcoholism, the 55-year-old has tacked on additional legal action.

Not only is Tommy seeking to charge his son with a crime after their fight on Monday night, he also wants a restraining order barring Brandon from going near him or his house.

The change of heart came after Brandon told People that the altercation was fueled by Tommy’s alleged addiction to alcohol.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon said in a statement provided by his rep Teal Cannaday.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out,” he added. “I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy slammed his son’s accusations of alcoholism and intervention claims on Twitter Wednesday, which TMZ sources say sparked his decision to retract his civil deal with Brandon.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a—!!” Tommy wrote.

LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! https://t.co/gYHHDX9R5E — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

Tommy alleged to Los Angeles police that Brandon punched him unprovoked, and he was transported to a local hospital. No one from the incident has been taken into custody, although Brandon is reportedly being investigated for criminal battery after Tommy filed a police report.

In the eight-minute 911 phone call, Tommy’s fiancée, actress Brittany Furlan, asked officers to respond after Brandon knocked out Tommy with a punch to the face.

“My stepson has guns in his room, that’s why I’m freaked out,” Furlan told the dispatcher.

Brandon claims he was defending Anderson after Tommy attacked her on social media when things turned physical Monday night, and that he punched his father in the mouth in self-defense after he allegedly lunged at him.

However, Tommy tells another side of the story, slamming TMZ for not “getting their facts straight.”

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—. My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he wrote. Tommy also shared a now-deleted photo of his bloody lip following the altercation.