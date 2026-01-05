Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Dead at 34, Police Investigation Underway

Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has died.

She was found dead on New Year’s Day after paramedics were called to the Fairmount Hotel in San Francisco. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment, and declared one person deceased,” a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

She appeared in many films with her famous father as a child, including Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She also had a role in the beloved early-2000s teen drama series One Tree Hill.

A statement from the family of Tommy Lee Jones said they “appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” while asking people to “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

According to TMZ, dispatch audio from paramedics alleged that she may have had an overdose. The outlet also reported that she was set to appear in court on January 20 due to a drug-related arrest, where she was offered a plea deal that would give her probation with random drug tests administered frequently.

Tommy Lee Jones is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, thanks to his star turns in movies like JFK, No Country for Old Men, and Lincoln. He won an Oscar in 1993 for his role as U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive, an action thriller starring Harrison Ford.