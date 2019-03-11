Meet Tommy Lee’s New Girlfriend, Actress Brittany Furlan

Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has a new love interest, Brittany Furlan, and the two can't seem to keep their hands off each other.

On Wednesday night, the 54-year-old rocker was caught on camera locking lips with his former Vine star girlfriend, who is 30 years younger. Lee, who has been divorced three times, was filmed during a hot date at the Banzai Sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

Tommy Lee was rocking a black t-shirt with white slacks. He completed his look with a dapper hat and mismatch Chuck Taylor kicks. Furlan was showing off her slender figure in a loose-fitting crop top and high-waisted Daisy Duke style shorts. Her cut-up shirt exposed a glimpse at her midriff and side boob. See the video of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan here.

Furlan is the first girlfriend linked to Tommy since his 2014 engagement to "Methods of Mayhem" featured singer Sofia Toufa, according to Daily Mail. She rose to social media stardom on Vine back in 2015, and amassed a following of over 4.5 million people. At the time, she had the biggest following of any woman on Vine.

In recent years, Furlan has appeared in films such as We Are Your Friends, and Random Tropical Paradise. The latter began streaming on iTunes on June 9.

Most recently, Brittany took to Instagram to share a photo with her pal and fellow social media maven, Kim Kardashian.

✨✨✨ #kkwbeauty A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Tommy Lee is the father of two with his former wife, Playboy model Pamela Anderson. The pair, who divorced in 1998, share two sons named Brandon, who is a 21-year-old Dolce & Gabanna model, and Dylan, who is a 19-year-old aspiring musician.

On Father's Day, Lee received a shoutout from his Baywatch alum ex. Pamela posted a throwback photo of the two of them in a shirtless embrace in which she rested her head on Tommy's tatted chest.

"We made beautiful babies," Anderson wrote along with the hashtag #happyfathersday."