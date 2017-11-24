Tommy Keene, Power Pop Singer, Dies at 59

Tommy Keene, a singer-songwriter who helped lead the new wave and power pop movement of the ’80s, died at age 59 on Wednesday, according to a post on his website.

The post writes that Keene passed away “unexpectedly, but peacefully” in his sleep at his Los Angeles area home.

Keene was best known for his 1984 hit “Places That Are Gone,” and his career spanned nearly 40 years, during which he released eleven full-length albums, four EPs, three compilations and a live album.

Over the years, Keene worked with a number of artists including R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, the Goo Goo Dolls, and the Gin Blossoms. Keene first launched his career as a guitarist with the band before releasing his debut album as a solo act, Strange Alliance, in 1982.

Along with his own music, he also toured with other artists including Matthew Sweet, Paul Westerberg and Robert Pollard.

Keene is survived by his longtime partner, Michael Lundsgaard, his father, Robert Keene, step-mother, Dorothy Keene, brother, Bobby Keene, nephews Hunter and Jason Keene, and his dog, Coco.

