Tommy Hilfiger Wants Kate Upton to Model for Him During Pregnancy

Tommy Hilfiger is hoping Kate Upton will continue modeling during her pregnancy, offering her a job during the next several months.

Hilfiger has reportedly sent an open invitation to Upton to model with his brand while she is pregnant. Sources told TMZ that he hopes Upton’s high profile will serve as a symbol of his commitment to inclusivity.

“Our business is all about inclusiveness and diversity, and not just about 90 pound models,” he reportedly said.

There is no word on Upton’s response to this offer. It is likely not the only one she is working with — Upton is one of the most famous models working today. Last month, she took the number one spot on Maxim‘s Hot 100, appearing on the magazine’s cover. She was also heavily featured in the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. On top of all that, she has become a dedicated figure in the Me Too movement, calling out Guess founder Paul Marciano and empowering many others to do the same.

Still, Upton may collaborate with Hilfiger thanks to their long history together. The two appeared to be very friendly last November, when she honored Hilfiger at HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars.

Upton announced her pregnancy in a casual Instagram post on Saturday. The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself in a bright red suit with the hashtag “Pregnant Miami” in the caption. Fans were overjoyed for Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, who is a pitcher for the Houston Astros.

The couple have been together since 2014. They just got married in November, within a few days of the Astros’ massive World Series win. At the time, Verlander spoke to CBS News about the quick succession of major life events.

“It was a crazy whirlwind,” the 35-year-old said. “Definitely a hangover was involved. It was an interesting experience. We partied that night all night and then first thing in the morning had to hop on a plane and go straight to our wedding when all of our guests had already been there for a day and a half. It was two amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences kind of tied into one in the same couple of days. That just doesn’t happen.”

The scenario was a perfect example of the couples’ insanely busy lifestyle, but Verlander said they find ways of maintaining a healthy relationship despite their buys schedules.

“We try to be together as much as possible,” he said. “We both have extremely busy schedules but we’ve come up with a way that we can see each other and maximize our down time. During baseball season whenever she has downtime she’ll come to whatever city I’m in, and during the off season I’m wherever she’s at, so I’m in L.A. or New York a lot in the off season and she’s in Houston or on the road during the season. We try not to go ever more than two weeks without seeing each other.”