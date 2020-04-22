Tomi Lahren: Details on Fox Nation Host's New $700K Nashville Home Surface

Fox Nation talk show host Tomi Lahren just dropped a whopping $700,000 dollars on a home in Nashville, Tennessee. Lahren, who recently resided it California, says she wanted to "flee" the state and settle in Music City. "They call me a lot of things, might as well add 'Nashville homeowner' to the list," she wrote on an Instagram post followed by three hashtags: Team Tomi, Nashville and fleeing California. In the photo, Lahren is posing with a smile in front of her new residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:40am PDT

According to Realtor.com, her house was built in 2014. It seems as though Lahren is settling into her home nicely since she's had to broadcast live from her living space amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her new home is located in the Nashville's 12 South area which is around 10 minutes out from the cities tourist spot of Broadway in downtown. The exterior of her home is a mix between contemporary and rustic with a darker color scheme.

Inside her 2,000 square foot home, she has three bedrooms, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. The gorgeous, gourmet kitchen has marble countertops with a gas cooktop and offers an open concept that allows the living room to blend in. She can warm up during the winter months by the fireplace and enjoy a nice his-and-hers closet inside the master suite. Around back of the house is a fenced in courtyard surrounded by plenty of trees which offers her plenty of privacy, accessorized with a storage shed and two-car garage. Lahren's old home in Redondo Beach, California is currently needing a new tenant that can afford $7,200 a month.

While she may be a new resident of Nashville, she's already taking jabs at the city's Mayor, John Cooper. "Nashville, our Democratic mayor is still playing some games, even though our wonderful Republican governor wants to re-open," she said in a clip. "So, go tell John Cooper what you think about re-opening Nashville." She then went on to pick apart Dallas' Mayor Eric Johnson for extending the city's order as well, encouraging her followers to "look up who's up for re-election."

"Nashville's strategy will be centered on a data-driven reopening schedule while working in close cooperation with the state, local business leaders and our public health experts," Cooper said in a press conference. His statement follows the state's Gov. Bill Lee announcing that he would not extend the state's current guidelines that are set to expire on April 30.