Tomi Lahren Attacks Nashville Mayor for Extending Safer at Home Order, Just Weeks After She Moved to Town

Social media gadfly Tomi Lahren had some choice words for Nashville Mayor John Cooper. On Tuesday, Lahren posted an Instagram story where she attacked Cooper for extending the city's Stay-at-Home orders through May 1. Cooper's decision comes as a number of states' orders are set to expire in April, though some local leaders are taking a more cautious approach.

"Nashville, our Democratic mayor is still playing some games, even though our wonderful Republican governor wants to re-open," Lahren said in the clip. "So, go tell John Cooper what you think about re-opening Nashville." In the following clip, she also attempted to call out Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who extended his city's order through May 15. She advised her followers to "look up who's up for re-election," further stating her opposition to such orders.

"Nashville's strategy will be centered on a data-driven reopening schedule while working in close cooperation with the state, local business leaders and our public health experts," Cooper said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to Community Impact. The mayor also announced that he was going to extend the Stay-at-Home guidelines for the city on Tuesday, though he has not taken the official action to do so just yet.

Cooper's announcement comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced he would not extend the state's current guidelines, which are set to expire on April 30. President Donald Trump had previously stated that it would be up to the governors to decide when to begin re-opening businesses, which contradicted his previous remarks that his authority as president was total. As of Tuesday, there have been 824,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 177,415 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Back in February, Lahren, who's no stranger to seeking out controversy, weighed in on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's decision to stay seated at the 2020 Super Bowl. "Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars and fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom and success?"

In December of 2019, Lahren also got into a heated social media exchange with Lizzo, over the impeachment of Trump by the House of Representatives. After pointing out that Trump was still the sitting president, she added: "Truth hurts." The pop singer advised that Lahren "give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he's gonna need it."