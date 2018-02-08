Tom Sizemore’s Ex-Neighbor Files Restraining Order Against Actor

Actor Tom Sizemore has been hit with a restraining order from a former neighbor after she claims he was trying to force her to do drugs.

Sizemore’s neighbor, Lauren Abouyan, requested the restraining order on Tuesday with the Los Angeles County Court. According to TMZ, the request cites that, “Sizemore has tried to coax her into using drugs with him. She says although Tom’s moved out of the neighborhood … he still comes around to ‘harass’ her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports emerged back in November that Sizemore was removed from the set of the film Born Killers back in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress accused him of sexually assaulting her, though no charges were filed by her parents at the time.

“The girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not,” production manager Cassidy Lunnen said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited,” actress Robyn Adamson told THR. “I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

A police report of the alleged sexual assault was filed following THR’s report.

The incident happened while Sizemore and the actress were shooting still photographs meant to be used in the movie. The actress, now 26, claims that he forcibly kissed her then touched her genitals.

“It didn’t happen, bro,” Sizemore tweeted in response to the accusation.

The Detroit native has been acting since 1989, starring in films such as Born on the Fourth of July, True Romance, Natural Born Killers, Heat, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor. He most recently played the role of Anthony Sinclair on the revived season of Twin Peaks.