Tom Petty’s Daughter Shares Emotional Photos From Singer’s Private Funeral

Tom Petty passed away on Oct. 2 at age 66 after going into cardiac arrest, and the rocker was laid to rest Monday in a private service at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California, People reports.

The Shrine is a temple, shrine, and meditation garden where Beatles band member and Petty’s Traveling Wilburys bandmate George Harrison was laid to rest in 2001.

To mark the occasion, Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, posted a number of photos on Instagram from the day, sharing her grief as well as inspiring messages honoring her father.

In one photo, AnnaKim Violette and her sister, Adria Petty, stood by a pond with the Shrine’s Golden Lotus Archway visible in the background. The archway welcomes visitors to the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, which features a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus holding a portion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes.

“We care about each other and love our bad ass father,” the caption read.

In another shot, AnnaKim Violette posed with a photo of her father, writing, “This is very hard for me.”

AnnaKim Violette also shared snaps of the service, including flower arrangements and a shirt featuring Petty’s image andw the phrase “nil desperandum,” which is Latin for “do not despair” or “never despair.”

Her captions included inspirational messages like “My beautiful twin star I promise not to be sad and to follow my heart you live on in your art,” next to a photo of Tom, “You belong somewhere you feel free” next to a bundle of flowers and a lyric from Petty’s song “The Dark Of The Sun” next to a portrait of Tom and some flowers.

