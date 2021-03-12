Tom Holland Shares His Thoughts About Potentially Playing James Bond 007

✖

The next James Bond film, No Time to Die, is scheduled for release this fall, with Daniel Craig playing the role of the titular spy for the fifth and last time. After Craig announced his decision to step down from the role, a number of actors have been asked about potentially taking up the mantle, including Tom Holland, who spoke about his opinion on potentially taking the role during an interview with Mark Wright for Heart.

"You’ve mentioned that you love wearing a suit and 007 is something you’d potentially throw your name in the hat for… What would that mean to you, to be Spider-Man and James Bond?" Wright asked. Holland is already inhabiting another iconic role, having begun his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. "Oh mate, it would be an absolute dream come true," the 24-year-old replied. "I’ve got to remind myself that I’m lucky enough as it is, Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we’ll have to wait and see."

The actors who have previously played Bond have typically been at least a decade older than Holland when they began the role, and Craig, who has been playing Bond for 15 years, is 53. Holland is currently filming the third Spider-Man movie in Atlanta, though he had been given a few days off due to injury. "I’ve injured my knee so they’ve given me three or four days off, I’m stuck in the house kicking about, I’m losing my mind a little bit," he said, joking, "I miss the Spandex suit, I miss the feeling of not being able to breathe, so I need to get back on set sharpish."

Along with Holland, Outlander star Sam Heughan was recently asked about playing Bond, telling Esquire, "I think any actor would never say they’re not interested. Of course, you’d be interested." He also pointed out that any rumors of his casting are just that.

"I mean, it is all rumors, and sometimes you think, should I, should we even talk about it?" he continued. "Because you don’t want to jinx it. I’m sure the people, whoever runs [Bond] – you know, [producer] Barbara Broccoli and Eon and all that–they must be sick of it; people sort of throwing their hat into the ring. But yeah, he’s a great character, and would certainly be a fascinating character study and place to kick off."