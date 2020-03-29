Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are All Smiles in First Photos Since Returning to US Following Coronavirus Diagnosis in Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson gave fans a sigh of relief with their return to the United States on Friday. The couple had been quarantined in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus that is causing havoc worldwide. Despite an early tinge of fear over their condition, the couple have managed to avoid the worse of the disease.

Hanks shared a statement on social media following the return, letting fans know that they were still in stable condition, feeling better, and following the stay-at-home guidelines that many Americans have been following.

“Hey folks…We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes.”

The statement from Hanks was preceded with photographs of the couple driving up to their home, big smiles on their faces.

The first photo is the shot of Hanks and Wilson driving that had made the rounds on Friday before his statement. Others show the couple arriving at the airport in Los Angeles, with one showing Hanks with his arms outstretched and clearly happy to be back in the U.S.

Hanks and Wilson confirmed they had tested positive for the coronavirus back on March 12. The couple had reportedly contracted the disease elsewhere and brought it with them to Australia while working on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Biopic.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive…The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife continued to provide updates throughout their isolation, including a rap video from Wilson that earned the praise of Naughty By Nature.

Now that they’ve arrived home, many fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief. That said, the threat of the coronavirus continues to grow across the United States and people are continuing to proceed with caution. Hopefully, Hanks and Wilson will continue on that path.