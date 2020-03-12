Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Diagnosis: Ian Somerhalder, ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star, Praises Actor for Being ‘Responsible and Open’ About Virus

Ian Somerhalder is applauding Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson for being “responsible and open” after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). After the couple revealed Wednesday night that they had contracted the virus and were being monitored by health officials in Australia, The Vampire Diaries star took to Twitter to praise the couple for shedding light on the outbreak, which has since been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Oh shit. No! Sorry guys. We all love you both! Thank you for being so responsible and open!

Xo Ian https://t.co/mlC1XJiWB2 — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) March 12, 2020

Hanks and Wilson confirmed their diagnoses on Instagram Wednesday night, explaining that they had been tested for COVID-19, and were subsequently returned positive results, after they began to feel “a bit tired, like we had colds.” The couple also experienced “slight fevers” and “body aches,” with Wilson having “some chills that came and went.”

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks continued. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

At this time, it is unclear when the couple contracted the virus, though officials from Queensland Health, the Australian government department overseeing the outbreak of the disease in that state, alluded to the fact that they believe the couple contracted COVID-19 in the United States, prior to their arrival in Australia a week ago.

“At this stage we believe all seven contracted the illness outside Australia and travelled to Queensland with the virus,” an official, who did not specifically name Hanks and Wilson, said in a press conference.

According to Hanks’ son, his father and stepmother “are receiving excellent care” and “are doing well.” He added that he and his family are “confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Concern over the coronavirus has continued to grow as the number of confirmed cases worldwide continue to increase. So far, more than 100,000 people have contracted the virus, with more than 4,000 deaths reported. In the United States, more than 1,000 confirmed cases have been confirmed, with the death toll reaching 38 as of Thursday morning, according to USA Today.

As a result of the spread of the virus, numerous gatherings have been postponed or cancelled, with the NBA announcing that the remainder of the season will be postponed. President Donald Trump has also announced a 30-day European travel ban.