Tom Cruise Meets With Ukraine President Amid Trump Impeachment Inquiry

It’s been reported that actor Tom Cruise recently met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid the foreign leader’s involvement with impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Yahoo, Cruise met with Zelensky while scouting for filming locations in Kiev, Ukraine, presumably for the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The outlet notes that in video of the meeting, Zelensky — who is a former entertainer himself — greeted Cruise by joking, “You’re good-looking! Like in a movie.” Cruise laughed and quipped back, “It pays the rent.”

Regarding the impeachment inquiry Trump is facing, it was launched after a whistleblower complaint emerged, alleging that the U.S. President asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Biden’s son is involved with a company that was investigated by the Ukrainian government, but the Biden’s have said that Hunter’s involvement was unrelated to the investigation.

The fact that Zelensky could find time to meet Tom Cruise yesterday, but cannot find time to talk to journalists in his own country gives you a sense of how he sees the media. I wrote more about that for @TheAtlantic here https://t.co/5DdZbVsokB pic.twitter.com/gXamxtLGYB — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) October 1, 2019

Notably, Biden is currently running for the Democratic presidential candidacy, which many have argued makes the request from Trump appear as if he’s asking Zelensky to get involved in a U.S. election.

Trump has spent quite a lot of time on Twitter over the past couple of weeks, defending himself from the accusations. This has prompted many to criticixe the President’s use of social media, with Sen. Kamala Harris even calling for Twitter to suspend his account.

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” she said during a conversation with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistle-blower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be – his Twitter account should be suspended,” Harris added.

“I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him,” she also said.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not Trump will be officially impeached.

