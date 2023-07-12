Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' Co-Stars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts

Tom Cruise is known for giving some great gifts, and now his Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 co-stars have revealed just how "generous" he's been to them. Speaking to PEOPLE, Hayley Atwell — who appears in the new movie with Cruise — spoke about the "very thoughtful gifts" he's given. "I'm on my fourth Christmas cake," she quipped.

"I've had a few birthdays as well because we've been working together nearly, what, over three and a half years now," Atwell continued. Recalling one particular gift, the actress shared that Crusie gave her "a beautiful amphora," which she described as "this beautiful old clay pot, which is a natural filtering system." She added, "I'm like, 'It's a water jug. Nice.' And then you taste it and you compare it to normal filtered water or tap water, and it's really light and kind of creamy. It's just a different level of clarity. It's beautiful."

Pom Klementieff, who plays a villain in Dead Reckoning, revealed that she, too, enjoy's Cruise's coconut cake gifts. "I freeze it and then I eat it frozen, so I just eat it every day," she said. "That's what I did last year for Christmas. I started it when I got it and I ate it every morning, so I had a sugar rush. It was not good for my health, but it was delicious."

However, found herself more "addicted" to another present from her co-star. "Another beautiful gift that was so thoughtful is that I wanted to skydive with him and also the stunt team, but they said that I needed to get my license," she shared. "So when I wrapped the movie, he gifted me, as my wrap gift, the lessons of learning how to skydive." Klementieff added, "He found a teacher for me and I learned how to skydive and I got my license and we even did jumps together. And now I'm addicted, so that's my new thing now!"

Finally, Simon Pegg — who has starred alongside Cruise in the franchise since Mission: Impossible III (2006) — revealed that he is still often taken aback by the actor's gift-giving. "He's always very keen to show his appreciation," Pegg told PEOPLE. "I think he's so used to being the focus of attention, it's naturally his instinct to kind of reflect everything back. And he's always incredibly sort of generous in terms of his gratitude to us and how he thanks us and how he lets us know that we're valued."

On one occasion, Pegg recalled, Cruise took a group of crew members on a shark-diving experience. "We were filming somewhere near some coastal waters where there were sharks and we had the afternoon off and we all jumped," Pegg shared. "It's such a Tom Cruise thing. We've been filming in a helicopter and he flew us in the helicopter to this place where you could go into a cage and feed sharks. It was one of those days that we got to the end of the day and we were like, 'That was a real Tom Cruise kind of day.'" Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing, only in theaters.