Tom Brady Leaves Cheeky Comment on Meme About NSFW Act

New England Patriots quarterback shocked and amused NFL fans on Wednesday with a well-timed response to a meme posted to Instagram.

The meme, uploaded by Barstool Sports, saw one hippopotamus biting into the backside of another hippo, with the caption “As soon as bae gets out of the shower.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady commented on the photo with three laughing face emojis and the word “yep.”

Football fans were in stitches over the comment.

“I feel like I missed a chapter from THE TB12 Metod book,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Tom Brady commented on a meme about ass eating @barstoolsports and I literally only thought about how he uses those same lips to kiss his children on the mouth,” wrote another, referencing a video that popped up shortly before Super Bowl LII that showed his son kissing Brady on the lips.

Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen recently revealed in an interview how the five-time Super Bowl champion proposed to her.

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation,” Bundchen said. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose.”

“I’m like, ‘Get up!’ ’cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, get up, please!’ And here we are.”

The two first started dating in 2006 and married in February 2009. They have two children together — Benjamin Brady, 8, and Vivian Lake Brady, 5.

Despite being the favorites, Brady and the Patriots suffered a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4 at Super Bowl LII.

Brady broke his silence about the defeat several days later, and was soon back to posting photos with his family.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”