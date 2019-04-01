Tom Brady Joins Twitter to Announce Retirement for April Fool’s Day

Tom Brady haters, eat your heart out because the Super Bowl champ is retiring.

April fools!

Brady joined Twitter to play a massive joke on fans and haters when tweeting his retirement.

“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be be tweeting #LFG,” he wrote.

Fans quickly reacted to the jokester.

Someone else replied with, “PATS TWITTER BOUT TO BE LIT.”

Of course the New England Patriots replied with a hilarious GIF from The Office.

Brady made it crystal clear before the Super Bowl that he had no plans on retiring from the game. In fact, in his wife, Gisele Bündchen’s book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life mentions that her all-star hubby had intentions of retiring around this time back when they first got married, but things have changed since then.

After winning his sixth Super Bowl, the quarterback was asked by CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson if winning changed his mind about hanging his cleats.

“Doesn’t change anything,” Brady said. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

After the Vince Lombardi Trophy was brought out, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz asked Brady what would motivate him to come back for the 2019 season.

“Look at this! How does this not motivate you?” he responded with excitement after being dressed with confetti and his daughter Vivian in his arms. “This is what it’s all about.”

He explained in a few interviews prior to the big day that he feels like he’s in his prime and if he feels this good at this age, he plans to keep hitting the field. Now, he’s aiming to play another four years until he’s 45 years old.

Brady may not have retired but his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski announced this past season would be his last via Instargram in a sweet post.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” Gronk wrote.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he continued. “The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

Until Brady feels he is ready to tap out, he’s going to keep enjoying time with family and get back to work once the season begins.