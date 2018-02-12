Tom Brady Says His ‘Losing Streak’ Is Over in Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen

It’s been a week since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 41-33 loss at Super Bowl LII. But according to the star quarterback, Brady’s losing streak is already over.

Brady posed a photo of himself embracing his wife Gisele Bundchen as the sun began to set over the ocean behind them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” he wrote alongside the hashtag, “losing streak stops at one.”

Brady completed 28 of his 48 passes against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis during the championship game for three touchdowns and a whopping 501 yards. The team’s two defense set the record for most combined yards in a game at 1,151. Brady also set a personal record more most yards thrown during a Super Bowl, while his offense scored the most points of any losing Super Bowl team.

Brady gave his team a 33-32 lead in the Patriots’ opening drive of the fourth quarter with a 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. But the New England defense gave up another touchdown and a field goal in the final quarter to seal the team’s fate.

Dubbed “The Golden Boy,” Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to five Super Bowl championships. He also leads the league in all-time Super Bowl appearances (eight), coming up on the losing end to the Eagles and twice to the New York Giants.

Bundchen found herself in some hot water earlier in the week when a USA TODAY report came out that she had told her 5-year-old daughter Vivian that Brady had “let” the Eagles win.

“Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes,” Bundchen told her children. Sometimes you have to let other people win. We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

While her intention might have been just to comfort their children, Bundchen still had to backtrack on that statement publicly.

“Just to be clear,” Bundchen tweeted. “No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”