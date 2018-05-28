Tom Brady and Bella Hadid Toss Football at Monaco Grand Prix

Tom Brady probably never thought Bella Hadid would be on the receiving end of one of his passes, but he and the supermodel played a little football in Monaco on Saturday.

The two were among those attending TAG Heuer’s event during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco on the French Riviera over the weekend. Dressed in matching white outfits, the two looked as if they were born for the yacht-held event that ex-Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell helped host.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At one point, Brady got his hands on a pigskin and showed Hadid and Halliwell how to strike the best quarterback pose. The longtime New England Patriots quarterback even launched the football from one yacht to another, hitting Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo with a perfect pass.

Hadid posted a video of the pass and the rest of the festivities on Instagram Sunday.

“A great weekend with my [TAG Heuer] family and fellow ambassador [Tom Brady] and WOW!! Big big big congratulations to you [Daniel Ricciardo]!!!!! Thank you Beautiful Geri!!!!!! Legend!” Hadid wrote.

Brady also shared a collection of photos from the day, writing on Instagram, “Thank you [TAG Heuer] for a fun weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix! It was great seeing so many friends and I look forward to coming back again! Congratulations [Daniel Ricciardo] and [Lewis Hamilton].”

Aussie Ricciardo placed first in the race, with Brit Hamilton placing third behind German Sebastian Vettel, who came in second.

Despite the Patriots losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in February, Brady appears to be living his best life as of late, recently appearing with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen at the 2018 Met Gala in New York — donning a unique suit jacket that caught everyone’s attention.

Bundchen wore a gold dress for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, while Brady wore an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black shirt and shoes. The suit’s lapels had a bizarre gold design with the feel of a James Bond villain.

The 40-year-old Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion. He played in his eighth Super Bowl in February, but the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is expected to return to the Patriots for the 2018 season, his 19th in the NFL.

In an interview with Good Morning America in March, Brady said his family will play a big role in his decision to retire, whenever that comes up.

“You can’t make decisions necessarily just for yourself, and I think that’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older: There is collateral effects to every decision that I make,” Brady said.

The future Hall of Famer continued, “I have a wife [Gisele Bundchen] that aspires to be a lot of things, and she travels a lot. My oldest son lives here in New York. Three kids, and you’re just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them, and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games. But you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you.”

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty