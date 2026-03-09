Tom Bergeron Is Returning to His Former Show

Tom Bergeron is returning to his roots on Hollywood Squares!

Bergeron, who hosted the iconic game show from 1998 to 2004, will appear as a celebrity square in an upcoming episode of the CBS series, the network announced Thursday.

The Dancing With the Stars alum will appear alongside fellow celebs Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Ariana Debose, Mark Duplass, Arsenio Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Ms. Pat on the April 29 episode of Hollywood Squares, titled “Snooze We Can’t Lose” and featuring contestants Logan from Greenville, S.C., and Koko from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hollywood Squares featuring tom bergeron (Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

Nate Burleson returns as host in the upcoming episodes of Hollywood Squares, with Drew Barrymore starring as the famed center square.

There are plenty of other celebs set to take a square as the game show moves to its new time slot of 10:30-11 p.m. on Wednesdays as of March 18. The new time will be christened by Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Glenn Close, Robby Hoffman, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones and Howie Mandel in the episode “There’s That Cruella Energy.”

The following week, on March 25, celebrity squares will include Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Tony Hawk, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Tig Notaro, Chris Redd and Paul Scheer in the episode titled, “Please Don’t Let It Be a Hawk.”

On April 8, the same celebrity lineup returns with the exclusion of Hawk, who will be replaced by musical legend Method Man in the episode “90s Fine Baby.”

Hollywood Squares on CBS (Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The following week, on April 15, Saturday Night Live alums get the spotlight as Tichina Arnold, Ana Gasteyer, Lil Rel Howery, Thomas Lennon, Tim Meadows, Chris Redd, Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal star in the episode “We Have a Lot of SNL Funny in Here Tonight.”

Then, in “Be Careful What You Ask for Howie” on April 22, Cummings, Duplass, Gasteyer, Haddish, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Jones, Lennon and Mandel make their return alongside Ross Mathews.

And in the May 6 episode titled “The Wizard of Hollywood Squares,” it will be Buteau, Haddish, and Lennon returning alongside Kat Dennings, Pete Holmes, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach and Meghan Trainor.

Hollywood Squares moves to Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on March 18 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.