Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna’s Mom, Accuses Wendy Williams of Using Cocaine

Wendy Williams may have found a best friend in Blac Chyna, but that relationship does not extend to the beauty mogul’s mother, Tokyo Toni. After Williams made Toni the center of her Hot Topics segment on her daytime talk show, Toni clapped back on Instagram, accusing Williams, who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, of using cocaine.

“Let me check Wendy Williams‘ motherf–ing ass bitch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherf–ing name again, or I’m gonna talk about your s–,” Toni said in an Instagram Live, according to Page Six.

“Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, b–, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass,” she continued. “You said I cried? When I walked in, you was sniffing coke. ‘Heyyy, ohhh’ Eyes was big. You hugged me because I ain’t no sucker.”

The accusation came after Williams on July 18 discussed the ongoing feud between Chyna and her mother.

“Fans though are outraged over how her mother Tokyo Toni treated Chyna,” she said before sharing a clip from Chyna’s reality series Real Blac Chyna showing Toni in an argument with her daughter.

“Along with that she also said something to the effect…you can kill yourself I don’t care…Toni, take this in the best way because when last we talked you were hugging me and crying and me, you, Chyna we spent all day together and it was great, and all you kept telling me was ‘Wendy, thank you,’” Williams added. “All I’m saying is you only have one mother.”

The accusation of drug use is somewhat of a sore spot for Williams, who frequently speaks out about her history of substance abuse in her 20’s and 30’s. Following a months-long hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show that extended from late December and into March, Williams addressed her battle, stating that “once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life. Crack is wack. I was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it.”

It was also around that time that Williams revealed that she had been staying at a sober living facility in New York. She also launched a national resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), to aid those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

As part of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, that hotline has since been shut down as the The Hunter Foundation was dissolved, though Williams has pledged to remain dedicated to “other foundations.”