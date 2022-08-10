Todd Chrisley Just Lost a Major Business Deal

The fallout from Todd Chrisley's conviction continues. The reality star and his wife Julie were found guilty of fraud, and they face up to 30 years in prison for the crime. The conviction includes 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in Oct. 2022, but until then, they are dealing with severed partnerships, including Todd's brand ambassador role with Beckett Spirits. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. Their partnership began in 2021 and required him to promote the company's line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails as part of their "sober curious" movement.

Todd is opening up about how the whole ordeal has impacted he and Julie's marriage since the legal woes began. In a recent episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast Julie shared that started reading a book about comebacks and that "it doesn't matter how messy life has become. It's never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind." "Sometimes we need a shakedown so that we can rise up," she added. "And that the lesson for us has to be that it's never too late. We're never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us." Todd says the entire ordeal has only made their relationship stronger. "I feel like that my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest that it's ever been," he said. "I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn't even know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie from a different level than I ever have before. "

It's not the first time the couple has spoken about their mental state amid the chaos. Todd spoke with fans online thanking them for their outpouring of support. Chrisley asked fans to turn to God and ask for support in a post. "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer. Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through," he said, PEOPLE Magazine reports.

He added that he and the family will "continue to hold our head up and move forward. That's kind of where we are with things right now."