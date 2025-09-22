‘Today’ Show’s Sheinelle Jones Reveals More Tough Family News Following Husband’s Death

Sheinelle Jones’ son is having some “growing pains” that are keeping him on the bench.

The TODAY show star, who lost husband Uche Ojeh to glioblastoma in May, revealed during Monday’s third hour of the NBC daytime show that she attempted to use her son’s injury as a life lesson during the tough time.

“I was all over the universe this weekend. My son had a soccer game, like, an hour and a half outside of the city, and he’s injured,” said Jones, who shares son Kayin, 16, and twins Uche Jr. and Clara, 13, with Ojeh.

The NBC star didn’t reveal which of her sons was injured, but explained, “He’s having this — you know you hear about growth pains or growing pains? — he’s actually having them, like, under his knees. It actually is common for boys when you’re growing.”

Jones’ son might not have been able to play in his soccer game over the weekend, but the mother of three said she still wanted him to be a “good sport” and show up for his team.

“I talked to him about being a good sport, so we still drove an hour and a half to be on the bench,” she said, adding jokingly, “That was tough, ’cause I was sitting on the bench.”

Jones returned to TODAY earlier this month after an extended absence spent with her husband in the wake of his brain cancer diagnosis ahead of his May death.

“My heart is shattered,” Jones said upon her return. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces. The life that I’ve known since I was 19 is no more. I’ve always wanted kids, and I have three kids of my own now, and they’ve lost their dad and I’m their mom. It sucks.”

Jones explained that she was coping “day to day,” adding, “I’m proud of myself for how I’ve coped so far. I’m proud of my kids for how we’ve been able to try to pull through. But it’s horrible. But I’m here, I’m breathing and I’m okay.”

Calling Ojeh’s death a “beautiful nightmare,” Jones shared, “To watch a 45-year-old do triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer and his kids? To take a guy like that, and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare. The way he fought it and the way we rallied together and the way we saw the best of humanity was beautiful. So, it was my beautiful nightmare.”

Jones has been working to navigate the difficult time alongside her children. “What I’ve told my kids, it’s almost like rain can’t last forever. And so when the rain comes, in some ways, I’ve learned to just look up at the rain and let it be a cleansing rain, and let it clear the air,” she said, adding, “And so I don’t run away from crying anymore. When it comes to grief, I see it as like, ‘Okay, here comes my cleansing rain, and it’s okay, and I almost feel better.’ And then I go back to what I’m doing. So I don’t fear it anymore.”