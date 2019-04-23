'Today' Show Host Carson Daly Addresses 'Baby Making Juice' Joke He Made on Instagram After Dylan Dreyer’s Miscarriage Reveal

Today show host Carson Daly has addressed his recent "baby making juice" joke, that came the same day meteorologist Dylan Dreyer revealed she had a miscarriage.

Prior to Dreyer's announcement, but Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced new additions to their family. Daly had been absent for some time and decided to comment on the new baby news on Instagram.

"If you've ever wondered what's in our @todayshow mugs...now you know!! Congrats to @hodakotb @jennabhager! I go away for a week & the family grows..God bless us all! I better watch my mug," he wrote in the captin of the photo, which featured a Today show mug with the words "baby making juice" added.

Some took this as insensitive to Today weatherperson Dreyer, with one person commenting, "This 'it's in the water' and 'baby boom' talk is unbelievably sensitive to Dylan [Dreyer]. You can be happy for others without insinuating that getting pregnant is easy."

Daly replied by saying that he never intended to imply that pregnancy was "easy," adding, "More that I left for a few days [and] 2 colleagues announced pregnancies. Dylan's article is amazing, and I love her to death!"

In her announcement, Dreyer said of her experience, "A part of me feels a little mad at my body for not being able to do this naturally, but that's why we have amazing doctors and that's why I've got a great support system. God has a plan and I pray every night, 'Just let me stay out of your way and do what is best for us.'"

"I am so happy for [Jenna, but] that is her world. This is my world," she later added.

Calvin is our whole world. Brian and I would love to expand our family and give Cal a sibling, but it’s been hard. On #3rdHourTODAY, we’re going to talk about our struggle with secondary infertility. Be sure to watch and help me open up this conversation pic.twitter.com/Gxcn0qZibu — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 22, 2019

"[Jenna Bush Hager] announced her family is expanding and that is such AMAZING news!!!! We couldn't be happier for her!!! And she deserves to celebrate this joyous occasion guilt free! We cannot keep delegating emotions," Dreyer's husband Brian added in an Instagram post, per Us Weekly.

No word at this time on when Bush Hager is due.