Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Dress as Cirque du Soleil Performers for Halloween

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb put on a spectacular display for Halloween this year as The Today Show went all out for the holiday. The two friends dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers and even tried their hands at some stunts in the plaza. The performance had fans cheering both in the crowd and on social media.

Guthrie and Kotb were imitating Cirque du Soleil's "O" stage production that's playing now in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were not quite as fearless as the professional acrobats on the stage with them, but that certainly helped to make the show more relatable. The two spun in hoops suspended on the stage, with other performers there to help guide them and catch them if needed. Overhead, another performer showed some of the other stunts that can be done on the rings.

This was just one portion of "The Today Show Halloween Extravaganza" for this year. Monday's broadcast included a showcase of each of the host's costumes – all in the theme of Las Vegas. Accordingly, Carson dressed up as a tour guide outside of his own performance David Copperfield. Meanwhile, Sheinelle Jones performed as a Las Vegas showgirl, Craig Melvin dressed up as Muhammad Ali and Al Roker dressed up as Sammy Davis Jr.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Willie Geist dressed as an Elvis impersonator and Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Celine Dion during the episode and even performed a cover of one of her hit songs. Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Adelaide Herrmann and joined Daly on stage as Copperfield. Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker dressed up as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to embody the classic impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

It was a fun, light-hearted episode that seemed to leave the anchors in a good mood. It struck a chord with fans as well. Commenters praised their costumes and thanked them for a family-friendly Halloween celebration with no major scares.

"Anchors, meteorologists and crew nailed all the costumes," one fan tweeted. "[Al Roker] you know Sammy Davis Jr. would have had a lot to say. Your moves were a smashing hit and your costume was very debonair. Love you guys!" Another fan added: "Hoda trying to smile and hold it together through the terror! Who thought this was a good idea?" while a third wrote: "Thought for sure Savannah and Hoda were going to be Donny and Marie."