‘Today’ Show Reveals 25th Anniversary Video, Fans Notice They Removed Matt Lauer

TODAY celebrated its 25th anniversary of when the NBC morning show moved into Studio 1A in New […]

TODAY celebrated its 25th anniversary of when the NBC morning show moved into Studio 1A in New York City, sharing all kinds of archived footage that spanned the quarter-century — but viewers couldn’t help but notice that disgraced longtime anchor Matt Lauer had been scrubbed from the show’s image completely.

Included in the footage were TODAY anchors Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, with no mention of Lauer, who was fired by the network toward the end of 2017 for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer worked on the show for nearly 25 years before he was fired. Allegations against him ranged from sexual assault, lewd comments, exposing his genitalia to co-workers and more.

The 25th-anniversary celebration looked back on concerts, on-air marriage proposals, pregnancy announcements and other events that happened at the TODAY show studio in Rockefeller Center over the years.

Critics of the clip accused TODAY of revisionism but were met with stern rebuttal by those who say Lauer’s years of service did not merit mention because of the offenses. Some also expressed shock that there would be any objection to Lauer being skipped over in the first place.

NBC viewers also noticed Lauer’s glaring absence last year during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with many taking to Twitter to joke, “Wait, where’s Matt Lauer?!”

Several made it clear they weren’t missing the former anchor. “I gotta say this is the best Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in recent memory because I don’t have to sit through Matt Lauer’s bulls—,” one Twitter user cracked at the time.

Lauer was fired over an internal complaint in 2017, although several more allegations of abuse later surfaced against him. He has apologized for his actions at NBC but denied certain “aspects” of the claims against him.

He reportedly reached a $20 million divorce settlement with wife Annette Roque, in which they will share custody of their three children. The two were married for 20 years.

