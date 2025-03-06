‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Painful Injury

Jenna Bush Hager is clearing up rumors about her marriage to Henry Chase Hager while revealing a painful injury.

The Today with Jenna & Friends host, 43, addressed speculation about her missing wedding ring during the Wednesday, March 5 episode of the NBC show, revealing that instead of a bad marriage situation, she had ditched the jewelry due to “a bad wedding ring situation” and a broken finger.

“I’m not wearing [my wedding ring] now because I broke my finger,” she told viewers, adding, “But don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments — Henry and I are still very happily married.” Jenna and Henry tied the knot in May 2008 and are parents to three children — daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 9, and son Hal, 5.

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Jenna’s broken finger ordeal sparked another story of ring drama, as the TV personality then launched into a story of losing a sapphire that belonged to her husband’s grandmother during a birthday party for TODAY show co-star Savannah Guthrie.

“Once Savannah Guthrie had a 50th birthday and sometimes for my best friends’ birthdays, I feel like I really have to give it my all. I gave it my all,” Jenna recalled, revealing that she was “one of the last people standing” at the end of the night.

Henry, who was getting “kind of grumpy” throughout the evening, left the party before her. “He went to bed a little earlier, sort of like, ‘Aren’t you coming with me?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not coming with you!’” she said. “I woke up the next morning, I look down at my engagement ring and one of the stones was gone.”

“I was already a little bit on thin ice from my wild behavior,” she remembered. “So I looked down and I’m like, ‘Oh no, do I tell him this now or do I wait?’ I went ahead and said, ‘Honey, you know, I know I lost a little bit of dignity last night. I also lost your grandmother’s sapphire.’”

Henry was fortunately “okay” with the loss, despite Jenna never being able to find the jewel. “He’s a tolerant person,” Jenna said, joking. “My mom calls him a ‘saint,’ which is really just saying that I’m difficult to be with. But anyway, I never found it again.”