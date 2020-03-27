‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb’s ‘Happy Friday’ Message Lights up Social Media

Amid the dreary news cycle of recent weeks, Hoda Kotb is spreading some positivity. The Today show co-anchor took to Instagram early Friday morning to post a quote with an uplifting message. “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” the quote reads. Kotb captioned it, “Happy friday xoxo.”

Even before the novel coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, Kotb made it a habit to share positive quotes like that, although they seem to have taken on a new meaning in recent weeks. Kotb, 55, made it clear that even her optimistic personality is not immune to the tough times. While speaking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his decision to donate $5 million in coronavirus relief efforts, Kotb broke down in tears on the air during Friday’s episode. The seasoned NBC anchor was just finishing up her interview with Brees when she fought back tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

“I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb said at the close of the interview with Brees. “So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love ya!” she said, to which Brees responded, “Love you too, Hoda.”

Transitioning into the next segment, Kotb noticeably choked up, beginning to cry as she apologized repeatedly. Kotb’s co-host Savannah Guthrie, who was hosting from home amid a self-quarantine, encouraged her friend to take a minute and generously offered to read the tease for the upcoming segments, reassuring Kotb, “I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”

Many of Kotb’s 1.6 million Instagram followers responded enthusiastically to her message Friday morning.

“So true. Especially now,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hoda, you get me every time..thanks for your consistent positivity!!!” another wrote.

“Sooooo true… people say that we learn from hard times… I learned more from good people from kindnesses,” another wrote.

“Happy Friday Hoda. Thank you for all your kind words,” someone else said.

“I love this so much,” someone else said.

“Amen! Thank you for your dedication to bringing us positivity!!” another fan wrote.

“So true Hoda,” another wrote.

“I needed this today,” another said. “So glad I started following you on [Instagram]. Be well.”

“Biggest heart on TV,” someone else wrote.

Hoda. You are the best! Love that you are so real and caring. We will get through this a stronger, happier, kinder, nation. Thanks for being with us every morning! Love ❤️ you! — Lisa Samuel (@lisalovesamuel) March 27, 2020

Fans also responded to Kotb’s same post on Twitter. “Thank you for giving us permission to grieve. Love you Hoda,” one user wrote with a red heart emoji.

You have the kindest heart. Hang in their Hoda! XOXO — Heather Hunt (@HeatherHuntRN) March 27, 2020

“And thank you Hoda and Savannah, Craig [Melvin], and Al [Roker] and the crew making all this possible to be connected to our morning friends to keep some semblance of normal life!! Enjoy your weekend and huge those babies!!” another said, referring to Kotb’s two young daughters.

“Loving you so much [Hoda Kotb]. Thanks for holding down the fort and not holding back on sharing your emotions during these unique and challenging times,” another said. “Stay safe and stay well!”

We need more people, like you Hoda 🙏🙂 — Ginger .. (@gginger069) March 27, 2020

“Hoda you are an extremely strong person!!! Keep doing what you are doing!!!” someone else wrote.

Others sent encouragement after Kotb cried on the air.

“It’s ok Hoda I know how much you love New Orleans,” one person said. Kotb worked at a news station in New Orleans for six years in the 1990s. “Thank you prayers for my city family and friends.”

Wiping the tears streaming down my face after seeing you break down. Thank you to everyone @TODAYshow for being there for all of us. You’re realness and vulnerability is what’s keeping all of us going. ❤️ — the real mrs simpson (@yvettesango) March 27, 2020

“Crying with you [Hoda Kotb]!! Hugging you from Michigan,” one fan tweeted.

I cried with you this morning! Love you! — Ginger mom (@abrumbaugh23) March 27, 2020

“Hoda, you [too] are a hero & so human. You went up an already high notch when you broke down. I am taking care of my BELOVED 6 & 4 year old grandsons while mom/dad work from home. I have the day off & simply broke down this morning, no luxury of breaking down when I’m with them,” someone else said.