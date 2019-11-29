‘Today’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving After Macy’s Parade With Family, Recent Engagement News

Today show host Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, rang in Thanksgiving surrounded by family. After braving the cold and wind at the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, cracking a few jokes at some of the low-flying balloons, Kotb warmed up inside, sharing a snap of herself, Schiffman, her brother, and nieces and nephew all gathered around a table for a Thanksgiving feast.

“We celebrated thanksgiving.. a couple of belated birthdays.. and threw in a mini icecream party,” Kotb, who in the first photo could be seen smiling for the camera as she snapped the pic, wrote. “We have a lot to be thankful for.”

In the accompanying photos, the TV show host documented the day, sharing photos of her family celebrating the holiday and birthdays, complete with birthday cake and ice cream!

The gallery of images had fans and celebrities alike flocking to the comments section to wish Kotb and her family a happy Thanksgiving.

“We all love you so much!” Kristin Chenoweth wrote.

“Happy Thanksgiving Hoda to you and your family,” one fan commented.

“Happy Thanksgiving Hoda, you and the gang all looks happy, love the one with Haley and her cousins having ice cream together,” another added.

“Your truly blessed, Happy Thanksgiving Night to you and your family,” a fourth wrote.

Thanksgiving marked the first holiday that Kotb and Schiffman celebrated together since their engagement. On Monday, Nov. 25, Kotb announced on the Today show that her longtime financier beau had dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Opening up about the special moment on Monday’s show, Kotb revealed that Schiffman proposed while they were having “a little dinner on the beach,” telling her, “Be my wife.”

“He said some beautiful things,” Kotb added. “My heart has literally been pounding. I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

News of their engagement had been met with a round of congratulations from Today show viewers, with Kotb later taking to Instagram with her thanks, writing, “[Thanks] for all the love yesterday. Joel and I are overwhelmed.”

Kotb and Schiffman have been dating since 2013 after first meeting at a Wall Street event through mutual friends. They moved in together in 2016, with Schiffman helping Kotb to raise her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, and Hope Catherine, whom she adopted in April of this year.