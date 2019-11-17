‘Today’ Alum Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged

There is an engagement boom at Kathie Lee Gifford‘s house. Six months after son Cody Gifford announced his engagement, daughter Cassidy Gifford got engaged. The former Today Show co-host shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday.

Gifford, 66, shared a photo of Cassidy, 26, hugging her fiance, Ben Wierda.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, [Cassidy] is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben [Wierda] I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” Gifford wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathie Lee Gifford (@kathielgifford) on Nov 17, 2019 at 9:00am PST

“CONGRATULATIONS so so exciting!!!!” Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section.

“This is so fabulous I am so happy for them true love and you will be a great mother in law I love it,” one fan wrote.

“Nice work Kathie, you and Frank have raised an amazing God loving young woman. Congratulations to both of you,” another chimed in.

“Yeah!!! I’m so happy for you!!” another person wrote.

Cassidy herself has not marked the milestone on Instagram, but Wierda has appeared on her page several times. On Sept. 25, she shared several photos on his birthday, calling him “my favorite human.” “I love you lots and lots, you weirdo,” she wrote at the time.

Cassidy is the younger of Gifford’s two children with her late husband, the football legend Frank Gifford. She has followed her mom into the entertainment industry, with several small roles in films and television shows. She appeared in 2014’s God’s Not Dead and 2017’s Time Trap. In 2011, she appeared in an episode of Blue Bloods.

In May, Gifford revealed that her son Cody, 29, got engaged to Erika Brown.

“So excited for what God has in store for these two. The most excited to welcome my already sister [Brown] into the craziness,” Cassidy wrote at the time.

After leaving The Today Show, Gifford also left New York behind to move to Nashville. This weekend, Gifford joined the Nashville Pops Orchestra and was presented a lifetime achievement award.

“I still have my home in Connecticut and a little place in the Keys that we get away to, my family and I,” Gifford said in an interview with PopCulture.com last week. “But I’ve been here a year now, even though I still stayed at the Today Show until April, I got a small place last October. And very quickly realized I want to be here a lot more than I thought I wanted to be. I didn’t want to invest in something that I would have to get rid of ’cause I said, ‘Oh, you know what, it didn’t work out; it was an emotional decision.’”

Gifford has reportedly started dating again. She was seen with Randall Cronk, 56, in Spring Hill, Tennessee in August.

Gifford was married to Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1982 and married Frank Gifford in 1986. They remained together until his death from natural causes in 2015.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for COTA