TLC Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Open up About Their ‘Unique’ Love Story

Reality stars, Zach and Tori Roloff are getting candid about their relationship in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

Just days after welcoming their first baby into the world, the stars of TLC‘s Little People, Big World are opening up about their “unique” love story with Zach sharing that when growing up on his parent’s farm, he never really gave much thought to marriage before meeting Tori.

“I’d never really dated before,” he said.

As kismet would have it, Tori worked on the Roloff farm and spent much of the 2010 pumpkin season picking squash with Zach, his parents, Amy and Matt, both of whom have forms of dwarfism like Zach, and his twin brother and two younger siblings, who are of average height.

Tori said whe a co-worker told her “Zachary really thinks you’re cute, but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,” she decided to defy that notion, telling PEOPLE, “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple got married in July 2015, with Zach revealing that Tori brought him out of his shell, making him more social.

“She gave me confidence,” he said.

But while she gave him confidence, Tori tells PEOPLE she was initially intimidated by the pressures of filming the TLC show with the Roloffs.

“We’re such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying,” she said. “But the show has helped me realize I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”

The two new parents are hoping to instill that value to their newborn son, Jackson Kyle, who like Zach, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“I just pray that he’s caring and thoughtful, like his father,” Tori said. “I just want him to be a good person.”

Zach chimed in, “Whatever he wants to do in life, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”

